Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CLABF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Core One Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

