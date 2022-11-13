Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
Shares of CLABF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Core One Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.81.
Core One Labs Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.