Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
CRF stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
