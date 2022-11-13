Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

CRF stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

