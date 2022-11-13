Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 537,824 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 391,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 295,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $5,896,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.