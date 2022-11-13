Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

