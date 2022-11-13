Cosmos Price Reaches $9.82 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $195.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.82 or 0.00061072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00077332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00023243 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

