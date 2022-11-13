Cosmos Price Reaches $9.82 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $195.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.82 or 0.00061072 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00077332 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001530 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00011513 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00023243 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005528 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000251 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
