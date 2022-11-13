Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $162.01 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $162.01 million and $140,522.62 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00014788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child."

