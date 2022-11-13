Cowen Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $213.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.67.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $197.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $392.30.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 5.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

