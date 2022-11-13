Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

CREX remained flat at $0.58 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Creative Realities will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Creative Realities

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.