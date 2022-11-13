Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $6.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price target (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

