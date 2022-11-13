Credit Suisse Group Boosts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $48.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,857,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,839,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,808,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.