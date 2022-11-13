Credit Suisse Group Cuts PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $15.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

AGS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company has a market cap of $230.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.39. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

About PlayAGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PlayAGS by 193.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,023,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 675,126 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 12.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 389,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 125.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

