Credit Suisse Group Cuts PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $15.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.
PlayAGS Stock Performance
AGS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company has a market cap of $230.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.39. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
