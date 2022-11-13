Credit Suisse Group Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $72.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

