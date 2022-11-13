Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDI. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,143,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 393,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 356,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.40. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $139.27 and a 12 month high of $175.80.

