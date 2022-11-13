Critical Comparison: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) vs. Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Generation Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Generation Bio 0 2 5 0 2.71

Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.72%. Generation Bio has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 159.69%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$23.05 million ($0.20) -5.45 Generation Bio N/A N/A -$119.15 million ($2.34) -2.76

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Generation Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generation Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Generation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Bio has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.78% -22.97% Generation Bio N/A -39.52% -31.03%

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Generation Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

