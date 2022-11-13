Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAOO. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,837,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,225,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,203,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,932,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DAOO stock remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,221. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

