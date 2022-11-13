CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $98.08 on Thursday. CSL has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $115.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.