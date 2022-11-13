Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $179.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

