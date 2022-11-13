Curve DAO Token One Day Volume Reaches $48.64 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $333.32 million and approximately $48.64 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003820 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

