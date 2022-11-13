Dai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $247.82 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.91 billion and approximately $247.82 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,905,422,778 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

