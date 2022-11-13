Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $721,919,000 after buying an additional 434,795 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $271.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.