Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Up 5.9 %

ATDS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

