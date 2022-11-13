Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.00 million-$449.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.63 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Datadog stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. 5,972,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.23.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $453,213.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,302 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Datadog by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 1,355,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,346,000 after purchasing an additional 155,743 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

