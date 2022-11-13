Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

