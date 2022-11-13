Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $402.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $345.08 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $448.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

