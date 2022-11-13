Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 14,041.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 695.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 106,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLCA remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,153. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

