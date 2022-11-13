DeepBrain Chain One Day Volume Tops $160,391.03 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $160,391.03 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

