DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $22.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00230102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00063856 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00029355 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,751,364 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

