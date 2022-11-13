Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Down 5.8 %
DLTNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.