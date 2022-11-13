DeltaFi One Day Volume Tops $14,498.16 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $14,498.16 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

