Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.08 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $65.08 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

