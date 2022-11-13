Dero Price Reaches $4.42 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00026688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $57.51 million and approximately $165,066.51 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,546.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00347688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00121190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00772361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00611340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00237421 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,024,973 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.