Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,441.70.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,015.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,806.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,930.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.