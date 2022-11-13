Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,460,000 after buying an additional 73,943 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 330,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,577,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Shares of INTU opened at $408.04 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

