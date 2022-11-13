Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,346 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $228.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

