Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,555 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.5 %

AMAT opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

