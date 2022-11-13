Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

