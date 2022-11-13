Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 582.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 40,826 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 38,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.9% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.41 and a 200 day moving average of $428.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $494.66. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

