Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,028,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,480,000 after purchasing an additional 153,018 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $209.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.12. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

