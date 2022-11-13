Desjardins Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.05.
CGI Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
