Desjardins Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.05.

CGI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in CGI by 231.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

