Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Deswell Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSWL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,015. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deswell Industries (DSWL)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.