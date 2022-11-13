Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GBF. Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bilfinger Stock Down 0.5 %

ETR GBF opened at €26.50 ($26.50) on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of €25.04 ($25.04) and a twelve month high of €39.44 ($39.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.13.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

