Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Price Target to €63.00

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €61.00 ($61.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Andritz from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andritz currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of ADRZY opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.73. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

