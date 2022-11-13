Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target to €6.70

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.60 ($6.60) to €6.70 ($6.70) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEZNY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.00) to €8.55 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.60) to €6.40 ($6.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Down 1.6 %

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

