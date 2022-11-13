Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target to SEK 165

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 175 to SEK 165 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKFRY. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 147 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

