DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 301.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264,332 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of DexCom worth $125,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

