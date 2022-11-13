DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,629 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of DexCom worth $52,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.76, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

