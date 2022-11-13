dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $203.55 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $203.55 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

