Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $175.57

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $175.57 and traded as high as $180.98. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $178.95, with a volume of 8,203 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $540.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
