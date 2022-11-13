Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $175.57

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $175.57 and traded as high as $180.98. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $178.95, with a volume of 8,203 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $540.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.57.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $5.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $22.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.