Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,469. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $166.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

