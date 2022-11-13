Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $182.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.15. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $166.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

